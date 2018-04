Shelton High lost to unbeaten East Hartford, 3-1, in a non-league boys volleyball match on Monday.

The Gaels’ Jarrett McCurdy had 16 kills, eight digs and two aces in the 27-17, 19-25, 25-19, 25-13 loss to the Hornets (3-0).

David Niski had two digs and six kills.

Jordan Peck had four blocks and four kills.

Leading East Hartford were Patrick Aquemang (11 kills), Aldane Burke (7 kills) and Jacob Cruz (12 kills).