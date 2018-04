Mike Kennedy pitched a one-hit gem when the Shelton High baseball team defeated Sheehan High, 11-0, on Monday.

Matt Hunyadi had three hits, including a two-run home run, as coach Scott Gura’s Gaels improved to 3-0.

Dylan DeSio, Kennedy, Nick Walsh, Colin St. Pierre and Joe Romano had two hits each.

The Gaels will visit unbeaten Cheshire Wednesday at 4.