Retired teacher arrested for sexual assault on student

Shelton Police arrested a retired teacher for allegedly sexually assaulting a male juvenile back in 2005 until 2007.

On Tuesday, April 10 the Shelton Police arrested David Munson, 76, of Shelton and charged him with first degree sexual and risk of injury to a minor.

The arrest stems from an investigation, which began in October 2017, where the male complainant, came forward to police to report that he was sexually assaulted, while attending Shelton Intermediate School years earlier.

The investigation revealed that from 2005 to 2007 the male juvenile was enrolled in Shelton Intermediate School mentoring program, where Munson was assigned to the mentor the juvenile male. The victim reported being sexually assaulted by Munson on or around school grounds during the time that he was being mentored.

Munson retired in 1999 from the Shelton Board of Education after 34 years of teaching. At the time of the reported incidents from 2005 to 2007, Munson was acting in the capacity of a youth mentor and was also on the Board for the Shelton Youth Bureau.

The Shelton Board of Education released the following statement in response to Munson’s arrest:

“The Shelton Public School System acknowledges that David Munson was a former teacher who retired from the system after 34 years of service and will not be commenting further until the completion of the investigation of charges.”

Munson was immediately suspended from his involvement in the Youth Bureau when the complaint was brought forward to Police. Munson posted a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on April 11 at 9 a.m.