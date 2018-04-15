Talk on fishing Lake Saltonstall April 17

You may have wondered about fishing that body of water just beyond New Haven when you drive over it on I-95. Learn the secrets of accessing and fishing Lake Saltonstall from Jeff Yale, program specialist for the South Central Connecticut Regional Water Authority, on Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. at Port 5, 69 Brewster Street, Bridgeport.

The talk, open to all, is hosted by the Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited. All are welcome, free of charge; pizza and beverages can be purchased.

Yale will talk about how anglers can get into the property, which hosts only a limited number of fishermen at any one time, and what species can be caught there. Nutmeg TU is planning a trip there for April 23.

Jeffrey Yale is a graduate of UMaine, Orono, with a bachelor of science degree in wildlife ecology. A lifelong Connecticut resident and avid hunter and fisherman in the state, he has been with the Regional Water Authority for 16 years.

The Nutmeg Chapter of Trout Unlimited (#217) is based in Fairfield and comprises the towns of Fairfield, Westport, Weston, Easton, Redding, Trumbull, Monroe, Bridgeport, Stratford, Milford, and Shelton. Its mission is to conserve, protect and restore coldwater fisheries and their watersheds, particularly in local rivers such as the Saugatuck, Mill, Aspetuck, Pequonnock, and Farmill.

Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month, September through May, at Port 5 in Black Rock. The chapter also regularly holds fishing trips and conservation outings.