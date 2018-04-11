Sound of Music: Concerts, recitals and more

Sean Rowe, April 13, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He boasts a deep and rich baritone, a gift for melody, an innate sense of groove, and a knack for the perfectly hewn image to get across his haunting, brooding folk-rock and soul anthems. Tickets $22. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Buckethead, April 13, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. His outrageous catalog of more than 300 studio albums contains every guitar technique under the sun, spanning areas as progressive metal, funk, blues, jazz, bluegrass, and avant-garde music. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Hotel California: A Salute to The Eagles, April 13, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Here Come The Mummies, April 14, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Here Come the Mummies is an eight-piece funk-rock band of 5,000 year-old Egyptian Mummies with a one-track mind. Tickets $17-$37. Info: palacestamford.org.

Ridgefield Folk, History of the Blues with Joey Leone, April 15, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Free. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Il Mikado, April 14 and April 21, Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. It will be fully staged and costumed, with a 28-piece orchestra. Tickets $15-$30. Info: trouperslightopera.org.

Frank Porto Band, April 15, 3 p.m., Westport Historical Society, 25 Avery Pl., Westport. The all-male ensemble have been playing together for some 30 years. Tickets $10 members, $15 non-members. Info: westporthistory.org.

Grayson Hugh and Polly Messer, April 15, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. These acclaimed musicians will perform a program of songs characterized as “a soul/rock stew with a dash of blues and a pinch of country” in the intimate, acoustic setting of the Richter House salon. Free. Info: danbury.org/richter.

Hot & Cool: Jazz, April 15, 4 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Featuring guitarist Mimi Fox. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Evolution concert, April 15, 4 p.m., South Salem Presbyterian Church is at 111 Spring Street, South Salem, NY. Pianist, Frederic Chiu will perform. Tickets $25. Info: thesanctuaryseries.org.

Richie Kotzen, April 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $40. Info:ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Jake Shimbakuro, April 18, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Jake Shimabukuro, the ukulele sensation who found worldwide fame eleven years ago by going viral through YouTube with his Beatles rendition of “My Guitar Gently Weeps,” has been named in Guitar Player Magazine’s 2017 Hall of Fame Awards. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Fairfield University Jazz Ensemble, April 19, 7:30 p.m., Gonzaga Auditorium, 1073 North Benson St., Fairfield. Sasha Berliner will perform with the ensemble. Tickets $5. Info: fairfield.edu.

Damien Connolly, April 19, 7:45 p.m., St. Gabriel’s Parish Hall, 26 Broadway, Milford. He is an All-Ireland button accordion and melodeon champion. Free. Info: call 203-876-9973.

Stars, April 19, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Dan Mangan and the Philistines Jr. will perform. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Paul Anka, April 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $150. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Roomful of Blues, April 20, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A tour de force of horn-fired blues. So tight, and so right: a masterful combination of jumping, horn-heavy, hard-edged blues and R&B. Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Joe Crookston, April 21, 8 p.m., Voices Café, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Joe Crookston is a songwriter, guitarist, painter, fiddler, eco-village member and believer in all things possible. He’s an energetic live performer, master songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and engaging storyteller. Tickets $25. Info: voicescafe.org.

Ironwood Piano Trio, April 22, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. They will perform the music of Ludwig Van Beethoven, Astor Piazzolla, and Fritz Kreisler. Free, but donation suggested. Info: danbury.org/richter.

Hidejiro Honjo, April 22, 3:30 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Ave., Greenwich. The acclaimed shamisen player will present a concert program of traditional and modern Japanese music. His accompanists will play koto, drums, flute and/or western instruments such as the cello. Free. Info: .greenwichlibrary.org

BandJam, April 22, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The area’s hottest musical competition, has announced the eight talented middle school and high school bands that will compete in the 2018 finals before a panel of celebrity judges. 2 Minute Minors, Band2, Sky Bandits, The 7s, Abby & the Roadsters, Gilbert, Orbit and Sound Beacon will perform. Tickets $20 adults, $15 students. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Duo Piano Group, April 22, 4 p.m., Darien Community Association, 274 Middlesex Rd., Darien. Register online. Tickets $15. Info: dariendca.org.

Concerto and Aria Concert, April 22, 5 p.m., Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. The concerto is a unique opportunity for violin, viola, cello, flute, guitar, harp and voice students to perform as a soloist with a specially formed professional orchestra. Info: suzukischools.org.

Buddy Guy, April 22, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Buddy Guy performing with Tom Hambridge will leave your satisfied ears little doubt about why guitarists consider him the crucial link between blues and rock. Tickets $95-$125. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Night Ranger, April 25, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $75. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Julian Shively, April 26, 7 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. He is a cellist and a senior at Trumbull High School. He serves as principal cellist in the Principal Orchestra of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Jonathan Edwards, April 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The rustic Jonathan Edwards typified the young, folkie troubadours of the early ’70s. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, April 27-28, 8 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Proceeds benefit the Milford Public Schools student music program. Tickets $40 per night or $70 both nights. Info: 16thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com.

Lauren Ruth Ward with Slugs, April 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Vocally and lyrically, she falls somewhere between Janis Joplin and Courtney Barnett, with a soulful voice that sounds like it’s emanating from vintage vinyl and a brilliantly quirky storytelling style. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Songevity Trio, April 27, 8 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. April is jazz appreciation month and the Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting a rousing evening of live jazz music featuring a trio of celebrated musicians on bass, tenor saxophone and drums. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. Info: CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Kalie Shorr, April 27, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. She burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit “Fight Like A Girl.” Tickets $5. Info: palacestamford.org.

EKAL Concert:Indian Kathak and Flamenco Fusion, April 28, 5:30 p.m., Rogers International School, 202 Blachley Rd., Stamford. Aditi Bhagwat will perform a classical Indian dance as she moves to the beats of the Indian music. Alongside Kunal Om joins her in a fusion dance of with his fascinating Flamenco. Tickets $30. Info: ekal.org/us/ticket/stamford.

Matt Nakoa, April 28, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: email [email protected].

Jeff LeBlanc, April 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Brian Jarvis. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Mullett, April 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. This powerhouse band recreates the vibe of the decade of excess with authentic 80s glam sights and sounds! Tickets $32.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Kiss The Sky-World’s Greatest Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, April 28, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

An Evening with Valerie Simpson, Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love, April 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $55-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Stars and Stripes, April 28, 8 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $29-$59. Info: bptsym.org.

Livingston Taylor, April 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Friendship Concert, April 29, 3:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Quinn Sullivan, April 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Guitar slinger Quinn Sullivan is only 19 years old, and he’s already proven himself to be a giant in the world of blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Shir Ba’Emek, May 3, The Conservative Synagogue, 30 Hillspoint Rd., Westport. Free. Info: shalomct.org.

Madison Howard, May 17, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. She is a cellist and a senior at the Hopkins School who studies cello performance at the Pre-College Division of the Juilliard School. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.