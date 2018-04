Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team traded goals with visiting Guilford before the Indians tallied in overtime to leave town with a 7-6 decision on Tuesday.

Nick Pavone led coach Matt Read’s Gaels with three goals and an assist.

Casey Brennan had a goal and an assist.

Ryan Rodko and Cole Krajcsik added goals and Connor Greene had an assist.

Isaiah DeLoatch made 12 saves.