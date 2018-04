Shelton High’s baseball team dropped a 2-1 road decision to Cheshire High on Wednesday.

Ben DeLaubell pitched a four-hitter for the Rams (3-1).

Justin Barbato pitched into the sixth for Shelton, before Jafar Vohra came on in relief.

Cheshire, with seven hits, scored runs in the second and sixth innings.

Shelton (3-1) got on the board in the sixth.