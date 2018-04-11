Boys volleyball: Shelton drops decision to Darien

The Shelton High boys volleyball team forced a fourth set, before losing to Darien High 3-1 on Wednesday.

The Gaels (0-4) fell behind by scores of 25-21 and 25-19 before winning 25-20.

The Blue Wave (3-1) won out, 25-17.

Jarrett McCurdy- had 15 kills, three aces and four digs.

David Niski had four digs and four kills.

Jordan Peck had six kills and two blocks.

Leading Darien were Tyler Herget (6 aces 14 digs 13 kills, 11 service points), Jackson Roberson (11 kills, 5 service points), Jake Talucci (32 assists) and Piers Roofthooff (8 digs 8 kills, 8 service points).