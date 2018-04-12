Boys lacrosse: Nick Pavone leads Gaels to victory

Nick Pavone scored six goals to go with two assists when the Shelton High boys lacrosse team defeated Lewis Mills, 14-4, in Burlington on Thursday.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels (1-2) led 4-0, 8-2, and 10-2 at the breaks.

Casey Brennan scored two goals and triggered the offense with five assists.

Ryan Rodko (two), Jake Falanga, Jake Oddo, Nick Pagluiso and Ben Peters all had goals.

Connor Greene had two assists and Pagluiso and Jared Sedlock one each.

Isaiah DeLoatch had 10 saves and Dacshel Kline three.

Evan Beden, Aiden Sully and Gacin Cabrel led Lewis Mills (2-3).