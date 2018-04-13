Shelton Herald

Baseball: Shelton Gaels defeat Wilbur Cross

Shelton High’s baseball team banged out 17 hits when coach Scott Gura’s Gaels defeated Wilbur Cross, 13-3, in New Haven on Friday.

Shelton is 4-1. Cross is 2-3.


Dylan DeSio, Joe Romano and Nick Walsh had three hits each.

