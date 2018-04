Tyler Nolan had 18 assists from the setter position when the Shelton High boys volleyball team defeated Kolbe Cathedral, 3-0, on Friday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s team improved to 1-4 with the 25-17, 25-23, 25-21 sweep of the Cougars (1-5).

Jarrett McCurdy had 17 kills to go with nine digs.

Skyler Kim had 17 digs, an assist and an ace.

Nolan added five aces and had three digs.

Kolbe was led by Jonathan Darant (12 digs), Yves Thelumsa (nine points) and Bernard Schuler (six assists, five digs).