Shelton Herald

Girls lacrosse: Shelton topples Wolcott, 15-3

By Andy Hutchison on April 13, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Danielle Kreitler was a double threat for Shelton with four goals and three draw controls. — Andy Hutchison photo

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season with a 15-3 triumph over visiting Wolcott on Friday night.

Coach Kat Dennington’s Gaelettes got seven goals and three assists off the stick of Megan Kreitler, and four goals and an assist from Danielle Krietler.

Mia Camerino scored twice, and Jess Perley and Gigi Gamboian also scored for Shelton, which jumped out to an 8-1 lead at halftime.

Perley, Gamboian and Maeve Marks all had assists.

Shelton dominated the possession game, beginning with strong play off the draws.

Camerino had nine draw controls and five ground ball scoops.

Danielle Kreitler had a trio of draw controls to go along with seven ground balls.

Marks had four grounders.

Zoe Hunt and Megan Kreitler each had three ground balls.

Related posts:

  1. Girls lacrosse: Shelton defeats Stratford
  2. Girls lacrosse: Gaelettes double up Westies
  3. Girls lacrosse: Shelton comeback bid falls short
  4. Girls lacrosse: Getting healthy key for Gaelettes

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Boys volleyball: Nolan sets up Shelton sweep of Kolbe
About author

Andy Hutchison


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress