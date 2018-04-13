Girls lacrosse: Shelton topples Wolcott, 15-3

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team picked up its first win of the season with a 15-3 triumph over visiting Wolcott on Friday night.

Coach Kat Dennington’s Gaelettes got seven goals and three assists off the stick of Megan Kreitler, and four goals and an assist from Danielle Krietler.

Mia Camerino scored twice, and Jess Perley and Gigi Gamboian also scored for Shelton, which jumped out to an 8-1 lead at halftime.

Perley, Gamboian and Maeve Marks all had assists.

Shelton dominated the possession game, beginning with strong play off the draws.

Camerino had nine draw controls and five ground ball scoops.

Danielle Kreitler had a trio of draw controls to go along with seven ground balls.

Marks had four grounders.

Zoe Hunt and Megan Kreitler each had three ground balls.