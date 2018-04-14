Shelton Herald

Baseball: Shelton falls to Amity High

By Bill Bloxsom on April 14, 2018

Mike Kennedy had a double and scored a run for Shelton. — David G. Whitham photos

Shelton High’s baseball team lost a 12-3 decision to SCC rival Amity High on Saturday.

Coach Scott Gura’s Gaels fell to 4-2. Amity improved to 3-2.

The visiting Spartans scored two in the first on a home run off the pat of John Nolan.

Shelton’s Will Ciccone singled leading off the home first and scored following a pair of throwing errors by Amity starter Ben Lodewick.

Amity scored six runs on six hits in its second at bat.

Alex Kozlowski gets the tag down just late on a throw from catcher Joey Romano.

Jared Smith tripled in a pair, Pat Winkel and Nolan had back-to-back RBI doubles and Quinn Burke homered to left.

Shelton drew one run back in the second and third innings, but it could have been more.

Mike Kennedy doubled and scored on Arlind Hima’s RBI single in the second.

Matt Hunyadi later singled to load the bases, but the Gaels couldn’t turn the opportunity into more runs.

Colin St. Pierre and Kennedy had singles around Nick Guzak being hit by a pitch to start the third.

Alex Kozlowski’s sacrifice fly plated St. Pierre, but that would be all as Shelton stranded seven runners through three innings.

Amity took advantage of two errors to tack on four runs in the fourth.

Shelton’s Dylan DeSio singled and Guzak again was hit by a pitch in the home fourth, but they advanced no further.

Colin Mengold’s leadoff single in the fifth and Hunyadi’s double to start the sixth again proved fruitless.

 

