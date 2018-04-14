Boys lacrosse: Shelton blisters West Haven, 12-3

Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team defeated the West Haven Blue Devils, 12-3, to win their first SCC game of the season on Saturday at Finn Stadium.

“We got a little lackadaisical at a couple points and they scored some goals, but it was a good win,” said Shelton coach Matt Read. “It wasn’t a great win, but it was a good win. We needed it.”

Nick Pagluiso and Casey Brennan led Shelton with nine points and six points, respectively. Reilly Brennan added three points (one goal and an assist).

Nick Pavone, Connor Greene, Dylan Spiel and Alex Jones each scored for the Gaels.

“We have a young team, but we have an experienced team,” Read said. “Even the young guys are experienced. Connor Greene — the most consistent player on our team by far. He brings the same level every time. Matt Rice — he’s got the best stick I’ve ever coached. He brings the same consistency.”

Senior midfielder Jordan Wetmore scored twice for the Westies and junior attacker Nikolas Kyle also scored.

Right off the opening faceoff, the Gaels controlled possession.

Tyler Pjatak and Greene got the first two shots on Westie goalie Kevin Moriarty, before Casey Brennan scored two minutes into the first quarter. Moriarty attempted to clear Greene’s wide shot and Brennan deposited the turnover in the net for the Gaels.

Minutes later, Pagluiso came to the party by taking a pass from Brennan and going high over Moriarty for a 2-0 lead.

The Gaels continued to hustle and earn ground balls and control possession and it paid off.

Greene got his first goal off of a turnover, as did Pagluiso for his second, to give Shelton a 4-0 lead after the first quarter.

“First quarter, we played excellent,” Read said. “Nick Pavone had four caused turnovers in just the first quarter.

“Nick Pagluiso set the tone for the day. Ty Pjatak did very good on the faceoffs. Our faceoffs have been very good overall.”

In the second quarter, Brennan found Pagluiso, who faked high and went low to increase Shelton’s lead to 5-0.

Kyle got West Haven on the board when he scooped up the ball and bounced a shot past Isaiah DeLoatch to make it 5-1.

Wetmore followed with the Westies’ second goal minutes later, ripping a shot from 10 yards out.

Shelton ended the short scoring streak with a goal from Dylan Spiel on a pass from Reilly Brennan to make it 6-2 at the half.

“I’ve got young goalies in Daschel Kline and Isaiah (Deloatch),” Read said. “They have been solid. “We didn’t do particularly well with saves in the first gam, but every game since we’ve been over sixty percent and I’ll take that any day.”

In the third quarter, the Gaels were a man up when Pagluiso went high over Moriarty’s outstretched stick to make it 7-2.

“We did score, but their goalie played incredible,” Read said. “We hit him a lot and he still made great saves otherwise.”

Pavone followed Pagluiso with a bounce shot goal off of a fast break, before Alex Jones found Pagluiso for his fourth goal of the game.

In the fourth, Pagluiso fed Reilly Brennan for his first goal of his high school career.

Jones followed Brennan with 15 yard rip shot that zipped past Moriarty to make it 11-2.

The Gaels tacked on another when Casey Brennan scored his second, finding a crease open 10 yards left of the net to make it 12-2.

Wetmore scored his second goal of the game as time expired to give Shelton a 12-3 win.

The victory improved the Gaels to 2-2 on the season.