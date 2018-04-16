SHS Marching Gael Night at Wendy’s April 17

A benefit for the Shelton High School Marching Gaels will be held Tuesday, April 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Wendy’s 484 Bridgeport Ave., Shelton.

A portion of the sales will go to help fund the Marching Gaels.

The Marching Gaels are made up of four divisions: Marching Band, Color Guard, Indoor Winter Percussion, Winter Guard. The season runs From July through April. All fundraising is used to help cover the costs of competitions. Costs include uniforms, equipment, instruments, maintenance on the equipment and instruments, props and instructor fees.