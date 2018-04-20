PC Users Group to meet April 26

The PC Users Group, TPCUG, meeting will take place on Thursday, April. 26 at the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., at 7 p.m. Free.
The speaker is Jerry Goldstein. Learn about Mailwasher and photo taking.
For more information,visit tpcug-ct.org.
