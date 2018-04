Shelton High’s boys volleyball team stepped out of the SCC to defeat FCIAC for Fairfield Ludlowe, 3-0, on Tuesday.

Jarrett McCurdy had 17 kills, eight digs and seven aces in the 25-12, 25-9, 25-22 victory.

Jordan Peck had six kills and two blocks.

David Niski had six digs, three kills and two assists.