Monroe Soccer Club premier soccer registration, tryouts

Registration is now open for the Monroe Soccer Club (MSC) premier soccer teams for boys and girls born in 2006 (U13) and 2007 (U12). Soccer players from Monroe, and surrounding towns, are encouraged to try out. Living in the town of Monroe is not required.

MSC premier program was established to provide opportunities to continue the development of the higher skilled travel player. MSC Premier will provide players with the opportunities to excel more expeditiously in a local, competitive and full rounded individual player and group development environment.

The certified coaching staff are experienced and highly trained educators who continually seek innovative ways to improve the skills for every player.

The premier program is a yearly commitment running from fall 2018 through spring 2019. The fall season will run from late August through mid-November and the spring season will run from April through June. Teams will play league games against other teams of similar age in a premier league.

MSC has preseason training each summer and winter. Summer preseason sessions precede the fall season and are held outdoors. Winter sessions are held in-doors over the course of several weeks prior to the spring season start. The team will practice three times per week in the fall and spring, and each session will last between one and two hours. Each team will also participate in two tournaments, one in the fall and one in the spring.

Tryouts will be held on April 25 and April 27 in Monroe. The selection decision will be made by the MSC coaching director along with the respective coaches. To register and for more information, visit the MSC website at www.monroesoccerclub.net or contact the club at [email protected]