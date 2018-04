Mike Kennedy pitched the Shelton High baseball team to a 5-0 road win over Guilford on Wednesday.

Kennedy went the first six innings to earn the victory.

Jason Hafele pitched the seventh to complete the combined two-hitter.

Matt Hunyadi and Kennedy each had two hits, as the Gaels improved to 5-3.

Guilford is 4-4.

S- 1-0-2-2-0-0-0= 5-8-0

G- 0-0-0-0-0-0-0=0-2-1