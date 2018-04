The Shelton High boys volleyball team lost to Oxford High, 3-0, on Wednesday.

The Gaels are 2-5 and Oxford 6-3.

Shelton’s Skyler Kim had 10 digs and Luke Ferrigno had four digs.

Pat Mucherino (12 digs, 10 kills), Aaron King (17 digs, 9 kills) and Ryan Reynolds (14 digs, 5 kills) led Oxford.