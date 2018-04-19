Girls track: Balanced Gaelettes off to 5-0 start

The Shelton High girls track and field team is off to another strong start with an early season record of 5-0.

Head coach Jason Kymer’s Gaelettes defeated Sacred Heart Academy 76-65, Jonathan Law 104-37, and North Haven 89-52 last Tuesday at Sacred Heart.

Two weeks earlier, Shelton won a tri-meet against Mercy (111-29) and Lauralton Hall (118-10), where the Gaelettes placed first in all but one event.

Kymer is assisted by Brad Piccirillo and Scott Snell.

The Gaelettes are led on and off the track by their senior captains — Elizabeth Herlihy, Lauren Pawlowski, and Kelly Hurd.

The LL indoor state champ in the 55-meter hurdles, Herlihy returns for her final season. Herlihy has won the 300 meter hurdle event and anchored the winning 4×100 team at both meets. She was first in the high hurdles against Lauralton and Mercy and took a second in the quad meet.

Pawlowski had to wait for the weather to allow her to compete in her best event the pole vault, where she took a first place on Tuesday. As she waited, Pawlowski worked on her sprinting and took a fourth in the 100-meter dash against Lauralton and Mercy.

Hurd won the 400 meter long sprint in the first meet, where she also anchored the winning 4×400 relay team. She’s been the second leg of the winning 4×100 relay in both contests.

Snell, the throwing coach, has a deep and talented roster of point getters in the field.

The locals swept both the javelin and shot put, while also taking a the top two spots in the discus in their first meet. On Tuesday, the group took third through fifth in discus, second through fourth in javelin, and fist and second in the shot put.

Senior Julie Turner, juniors Samantha Norris, Yasmeen Dabiran and Jackie Simington, and sophomores Natalia Wilson and Sarah Ovesny have all scored points for the team.

Norris has won shot put at both meets and Dabiran took a first in both the javelin and discus versus Mercy and Lauralton Hall.

Shelton distance runners have been an early source for points in these first five contests.

Junior Alexandra Kenealy won the mile at both meets with a best time of 5:43.5. Classmate Anna Weissenburg took a first in the 3200 at Sacred Heart, with Amanda LoMonte not far behind in second.

Conquering a brutal triple in her first meet, sophomore Maeve Sheldon contributed to a first place 4×800 relay, took a second in the mile and a third in the two-mile up at Xavier. Sheldon followed up this performance with a second place in the open 800 at Sacred Heart.

Taking first in the 800 was junior Heath Garrett. Garrett remains a great producer of points as she has anchored the winning 4×800 relay at both meets, and the 4×400 which won the first meet and came in third on Tuesday.

This past year of indoor track showcased a school record breaking 4×200 relay, and the same four girls have returned for their outdoor season.

Sophomore Haley Oko, Hurd, junior Emma Wadeka and Herlihy won the 4×100 relay at both meets with a best time 51 seconds. Wadeka won the open 100 and 200 meter sprints at the first meet, with Oko in a close second both races. Then on Tuesday, Oko took a third in the 100 with a 13.0.

Other Gaelettes have also earned some points for their undefeated team.

Junior Kasidy Quiles has been a stand-out in multiple events at both meets, earning a second and a third in the 100 hurdles, and a fourth in Tuesday’s triple jump. In the high jump, sophomore Elizabeth Sahagun took a second at the first meet and a fourth on Tuesday. Sophomore Lindsey Iadarola also won the long jump in the first meet.

Shelton has two contests next week, the first at home against Amity on Tuesday and then are on the road at Cheshire on Thursday.