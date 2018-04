Shelton High’s boys volleyball team lost 3-0 (25-22, 25-14, 25-16) at Newtown in a non-conference clash on Thursday night.

David Niski had15 digs, six kills and three blocks,.

Jarrett McCurdy logged 13 digs, nine kills and one block.

Jordan Peck had six kills, five digs and six blocks.

Austin Viveiros added an ace to go along with three kills and six blocks.

Shelton fell to 2-6 and Newtown improved to 7-0.