Baseball: Indians top Gaels

Shelton High lost to North Haven, 4-2, in an SCC baseball game on Friday.
Will Ciccone and Matt Hunyadi had two hits each for the Gaels, now 5-4.
North Haven (6-2) scored two runs in the fifth to tie the game and two in the seventh to win it.
