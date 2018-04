The Shelton High boys lacrosse team defeated Jonathan Law, 20-6, on Friday.

Coach Matt Read’s Gaels won every period (6-1, 6-1, 4-2, 4-2) to improve to 3-3.

Ryan Rodko scored six goals and had an assist.

Nick Pavone had four goals and a helper.

Casey Brennan had four assists and three scores.

Nick Pagluisio had four assists and two goals.Alex Jones, Cole Krajcsik, Joey Thompson, Jared Sedlock and Jack Oddo each scored goals.

Daschel Kline made five saves, as Law dipped to 3-3.