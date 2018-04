Seven Gaels scored goals when the Shelton High boys lacrosse team defeated Norwalk High, 13-3, on Saturday.

Isaiah DeLoatch had nine saves, as the locals improved to 4-3.

Nick Pagluisio, Casey Brennan, Ryan Rodko and Connor Greene each had two goals.

Nick Pavone led Shelton with five goals and two assists.

Jake Oddo and Joey Thompson had goals.

Pagluisio and Greene had two assists each.

Cole Krajcsik and Dylan Spiel had one assist.