Boys tennis: Shelton losses to unbeaten Guilford

The Gaels’ Alex Ruenhorst won his No. 1 singles match, 6-0, 6-0.

The Shelton High boys tennis team took on undefeated Guilford Sunday afternoon at East Village Park.

The Indians, now 7-0, defeated the 4-1 by a score of 5-2.

Coach Kevin McCue’s No. 1 singles senior captain Alex Ruenhorst defeated Gianni Esposito 6-0, 6-0 and improved his individual record to 5-1.

Freshman Christian Ripke started at No. 2 singles and lost 6-2, 6-3 to Guilford sophomore Alex Kagan.

Shelton senior captain Spencer Gangi fell to Walker Mulligan, 6-0, 6-3.

Sophomore Joe Davis defeated Noah Horton in a third set tie break after splitting the first two sets.

Guilford won the three doubles matchups.

Shelton No 1 doubles team of sophomores Spencer Hatfield and Josh Hunter lost to Nicholas Culotta and Mike Hooker, 6-0, 6-2.

Shelton No. 2 doubles team, sophomores Owen Corbett and Adam Rossetti, lost 6-0, 6-0 to Erik Musterlerz and Isaac Freeman.

Junior Hristish Bhargava and freshman Suhass Nadella made up the No. 3 doubles for Shelton and fell 6-3, 7-6 to Kyle Dunlop and Holden Culotta.

Shelton will play Lyman Hall on Monday afternoon.

