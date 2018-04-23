On April 16 at 9:27 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #151 Summerfield Gardens for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. A rescue truck responded.

On April 16 at 11:31 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #4 Fourth Avenue for an odor of natural gas in the home. A water leak onto a furnace caused the call. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 16 at 1:09 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #164 Tuckahoe Drive for a public service, pump out. A utility truck responded.

On April 16 at 1:59 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #93 Myrtle Street for a car fire. The fire, in the brakes of a car, was out upon arrival of fire units. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 16 at 2:45 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #37 Woodland Park for an animal rescue, a dog was stuck under a couch. A rescue truck responded.

On April 16 at 4:05 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #2 Barbara Drive for a public service, pump out. A rescue truck responded.

On April 16 at 5:26 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a report of smoke coming from an apartment at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. smoke from cooking caused the incident. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On April 16 at 7:02 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to #164 Tuckahoe Drive for a public service, pump out.

On April 17 at 3:01 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #568 Huntington Street for an open burning. One engine responded.

On April 17 at 6:54 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident in the area of #350 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 17 at 7:16 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Coram Avenue at Myrtle Street. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 18 at 7:10 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #7 Snowberry Lane for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 19 at 1:18 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co.#3 responded to #95 Willoughby Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On April 19 at 3:24 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Huntington Street. An engine responded.

On April 19 at 9:54 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on River Road near Murphy’s Lane. An engine responded.

On April 20 at 10:08 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #51 Jane Street to assist EMS with a patient. A rescue truck responded.

On April 20 at 11:10 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #110 Bridgeport Avenue to assist police. A rescue truck responded.

On April 20 at 10:07 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #51 Jane Street to assist EMS. An engine responded.

On April 20 at 6:33 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to #5 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On April 20 at 8:58 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the rear of #80 Yutaka Trail for an illegal open burn. Upon arrival firefighters found a legal campfire. An engine responded.

On April 21 at 12:48 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Hawley Lanes Shoes at #862 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a utility truck responded.

On April 21 at 3:22 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #108 Aspetuck Trail for a carbon monoxide detector sounding. An engine responded.

On April 21 at 7:28 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton III at #185 Canal Street for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. A unit responded.

On April 21 at 1:27 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an illegal open burn at #319 Huntington Street. The fire was extinguished without incident. An engine responded.

On April 21 at 5:04 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to smoke in the area of Ballaro Drive and Thompson Street. Firefighters found a small fire in a wooded area on Thompson Street. An engine responded.

On April 22 at 12:46 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Hawley Lanes Shoes at #862 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On April 22 at 12:13 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #15 West Street for smoke in the house. The smoke was caused by cooking. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On April 22 at 1:30 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #1342 Huntington Turnpike in Trumbull to assist at a brush fire. An engine responded.

On April 22 at 2:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the area of #686 Booth Hill Road for a report of smoke in the area. Firefighters found an illegal open burn on Pilgrim Drive. An engine an a tanker truck responded.

On April 22 at 7:31 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to $74 Sinsabaugh Heights at #187 Meadow Street for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. Two engines responded.