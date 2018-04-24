Boys lacrosse: Red-hot Gaels win third straight

Shelton High’s boys lacrosse team won its third consecutive game on Monday, when coach Matt Read’s Gaels dispatched Lyman Hall 14-1.

Nick Pagliuso lead a balanced attack with three goals and five assists, as Shelton improved to 5-3.

Casey Brennan and Connor Greene also had three goals.

Nick Pavone, Chase Fida, Ryan Rodko, Joey Thompson and Jake Oddo all scored goals.

Brennan, Pavone Oddo and Thompson had assists.

Daschel Kline and Jacob Clarke were in goal.

Shelton will host Branford Friday night at 7.