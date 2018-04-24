Shelton Herald

Poodle available for adoption at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on April 24, 2018

Jacques

Jacques is an older neutered male Poodle.  He had severe dental disease necessitating a dental procedure and lost most of his teeth.  He is a real lap dog and seems to prefer to be the only dog.

Visit Jacques and other cats and dogs available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

 

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

