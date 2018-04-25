Sound of Music: Concerts and recitals

Julian Shively, April 26, 7 p.m., Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. He is a cellist and a senior at Trumbull High School. He serves as principal cellist in the Principal Orchestra of the Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestras. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Jonathan Edwards, April 26, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The rustic Jonathan Edwards typified the young, folkie troubadours of the early ’70s. Tickets $38. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Smooth Jazz For Scholars Benefit Concert, April 27-28, 8 p.m., Parsons Veterans Memorial Auditorium, 70 W. River St., Milford. Proceeds benefit the Milford Public Schools student music program. Tickets $40 per night or $70 both nights. Info: 16thannualsmoothjazzforscholars.eventbrite.com.

Lauren Ruth Ward with Slugs, April 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Vocally and lyrically, she falls somewhere between Janis Joplin and Courtney Barnett, with a soulful voice that sounds like it’s emanating from vintage vinyl and a brilliantly quirky storytelling style. Tickets $15. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Music of Scandinavia, April 27, 8 p.m., Wilton Presbyterian Church, 48 New Canaan Rd., Wilton. Music selections draw from the rich and deeply historic choral traditions of the Scandinavian countries. They span a range of styles and time periods — from Grieg and Sibelius to new works by Kim André Arnesen and Mårten Jansson; from sacred music to timeless folk melodies and a choral Sakkijarven Polkka. Free. Info: musiconthehillCT.org.

Songevity Trio, April 27, 8 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave., New Canaan. April is jazz appreciation month and the Carriage Barn Arts Center is hosting a rousing evening of live jazz music featuring a trio of celebrated musicians on bass, tenor saxophone and drums. Tickets $15 advance, $20 at the door. Info: CarriageBarn.org/jazz.

Kalie Shorr, April 27, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. She burst onto the Nashville music scene in 2016 with her self-penned hit “Fight Like A Girl.” Tickets $5. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mullett, April 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. This powerhouse band recreates the vibe of the decade of excess with authentic 80s glam sights and sounds! Tickets $32.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

EKAL Concert:Indian Kathak and Flamenco Fusion, April 28, 5:30 p.m., Rogers International School, 202 Blachley Rd., Stamford. Aditi Bhagwat will perform a classical Indian dance as she moves to the beats of the Indian music. Alongside Kunal Om joins her in a fusion dance of with his fascinating Flamenco. Tickets $30. Info: ekal.org/us/ticket/stamford.

Matt Nakoa, April 28, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets $10. Info: email [email protected].

Jeff LeBlanc, April 28, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He will perform with Brian Jarvis. Tickets $20. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kiss The Sky-World’s Greatest Tribute to Jimi Hendrix, April 28, 8 p.m., Palace Danbury, 165 Main St., Danbury. Tickets $40. Info: thepalacedanbury.com.

An Evening with Valerie Simpson, Paul Shaffer and Darlene Love, April 28, 8 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $55-$65. Info: palacestamford.org.

Greater Bridgeport Symphony: Stars and Stripes, April 28, 8 p.m., The Klein, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $29-$59. Info: bptsym.org.

Livingston Taylor, April 28, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

David Childs Quartet, April 29, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free. Info: danbury.org/richter.

Orchestras Feeding America 2018, April 29, 3 p.m., Rogers Park Middle School, 21 Memorial Dr., Danbury. The concert is intended to collect money for local food pantries and soup kitchens. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item. Free. Info: danburymusiccentre.org.

Friendship Concert, April 29, 3:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Register online. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Connecticut’s Own Concert, April 29, 3:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. The concert will feature Joseph M. Russo’s compositions. Free. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Quinn Sullivan, April 29, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Guitar slinger Quinn Sullivan is only 19 years old, and he’s already proven himself to be a giant in the world of blues. Tickets $28. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul, May 1, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $125-$525. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Shir Ba’Emek, May 3, The Conservative Synagogue, 30 Hillspoint Rd., Westport. Free. Info: shalomct.org.

Ruben Studdard, May 3, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin, May 4, 7:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Grateful Dead tribute band. Tickets $25-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Lucy Kaplansky with Vicki Ferrara, May 4, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. With a beautiful flair for harmony, Lucy was everyone’s favorite singing partner. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Joyous Jazz, May 5, 4 p.m., Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Ave., Norwalk. The program will feature excerpts from Duke Ellington’s Sacred Concerts for Big Band, soloists, chorus, and a tap dancer. Tickets $30-$45. Info: GreenwichChoralSociety.org.

Stamford Symphony: Stephen Hough, May 5, 8 p.m., Stamford’s Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets $25-$76. Info: stamfordsymphony.org.

Celebrate Music for Youth, May 6, 5 p.m., Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Proceeds benefit the Music for Youth outreach programs. Tickets $10-$75. Info: musicforyouth.net.

Utopia, May 7, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. For 32 years, fans have been clamoring for a reunion. The wait is over. Todd Rundgren, Kasim Sulton and Willie Wilcox are reuniting for their first North American tour since the Chernobyl nuclear reactor exploded. Tickets $95-$110. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Look Back: Connor Deane & Julian Decker, May 8, 7:30 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A Look Back will dive into their past and explore how the Broadway songs shaped the men. Tickets $45. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Roger McGuinn, May 9, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $39.50. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Parsonfield, May 10, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. They will give you rich five-part harmonies one minute, sound like bluegrass on steroids the next, and then rock you over the head with unbearably cool and raucous Celtic rhythms. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

New Mastersounds, May 10, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Keys blaring, groovy bass beats, slick guitar, and a drum beat that’ll keep your feet moving the whole time. It’s old school, mostly instrumental, all with a modern twist. Tickets $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Low Anthem, May 11, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $17. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Air Supply, May 11, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $90-$179. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Fairfield County Children’s Choir: Imagine the Song, May 12, 7 p.m., Klein Memorial Auditorium, 910 Fairfield Ave., Bridgeport. Tickets $15-$20. Info theklein.org.

Popa Chubby, May 12, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. He knows no musical genre boundaries. He rocks. He funks. He goes from “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” to B.B. King’s “Rock Me Baby” to originals that feature his signature soul-shouting and those pin-pricks of electric lead that are like acupuncture for the soul. Tickets $32. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Paul Winter: My Brazil, May 12, 8 p.m., Voices Cafe, Unitarian Church in Westport, 10 Lyons Plains Rd., Westport. Proceeds will benefit the KEYS (Kids Empowered by Your Support) program which provides one-to-one musical instrument lessons and group music instruction to underserved inner-city children in Bridgeport. Tickets $35. Info: voicescafe.org.

Broadway Sings Stevie Wonder, May 14, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Broadway’s hottest talents will perform. Tickets $40. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Indigo Girls, May 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $70. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Secret Sisters with Brian Dunne, May 16, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Genre-wise, they stick pretty close to a folk/Americana blend with a little roots rock thrown in. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Madison Howard, May 17, Pequot Library, 720 Pequot Ave., Southport. She is a cellist and a senior at the Hopkins School who studies cello performance at the Pre-College Division of the Juilliard School. Free. Info: pequotlibrary.org.

Brendan James, May 17, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. His latest EP, The Howl, finds the singer-songwriter steering into new territory, discovering the courage to release a brave new sound while staying respectful to his meaningful history and the depth of his lyrics and message. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bettye Lavette, May 18, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Three-time Grammy nominee Bettye LaVette is one of very few of her contemporaries who were recording during the birth of soul music in the 60s and is still creating vital recordings today. Tickets $48. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Dana Fuchs Band, May 18, 8 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. A Jagger blues-jammer, Otis soul-sister, juke-joint Janis and Sexy Sadie all rolled into one passionate performer and compassionate world-class singer-songwriter. Tickets $35. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Australian Bee Gees, May 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $67. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Terrapin Flyer with Melvin Seals, May 19, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. The band draws from seasoned musicians in a revolving lineup and often features former members of the Grateful Dead and Jerry Garcia Band. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Summertime Swingtime, May 20, 3 p.m., Norfield Church Parish Hall, 64 Norfield Rd., Westport. James Naughton and James Coogan will perform as well as local talent. Tickets $20-$30. Info: westonarts.org.

A Far Cry with guest artist David Shifrin, May 20, 3 p.m., Visual & Performing Arts Center, Western Connecticut State University, 43 Lake Ave., Danbury. Featuring Aaron Copland’s Clarinet Concerto & Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge, Op. 10 by Benjamin Britten. Tickets $25. Info: danburyconcert.org.

Homage to Paul Brunner, May 20, 4 p.m., Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Ave, New Canaan. The concert features the internationally acclaimed Cassatt String Quartet. Tickets $35. Info: treetopscms.org/ tickets.

Jane Monheit, May 24, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Sit back and enjoy as she breezily purrs through playful remakes of “Something’s Gotta Give” and “Where or When.” Tickets $42. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Jamie Baum Septet, May 27, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets $25. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Apocalyptica, May 29, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. The epic, cello-driven rock opus changed the landscape of heavy metal music, created classical rock. Tickets $45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.