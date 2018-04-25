After Dark: Coffeehouse-style concerts, benefits and galas

Dancing with the Hospital Stars, April 27, 6-10 p.m., Brooklawn Country Club, 500 Algonquin Rd., Fairfield. The gala is hosted by the Bridgeport Hospital Auxilary and proceeds will support the Allison Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit modernization project and the REACH outpatient psychiatry program at Bridgeport Hospital. Info: facebook.com/bhaux/posts/1510610379008741

Dance Party FUN-raiser, April 27, 8-11 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. All proceeds benefit the company’s programs. which include concerts, art exhibits, comedy, film, cultural events, and children’s education. The event is Disco themed. Tickets $50-$100. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lightkeeper’s Gala, April 28, 6 – 11 p.m., Norwalk Inn & Conference Center, 99 East Ave., Norwalk. Proceeds from the Gala event will be used to continue to educate and preserve Sheffield Island. Tickets $150. Info: seaport.org/NSA-Gala.

Murder Is a Family Business, April 28, 6:30 p.m., Oronoque Country Club, 385 Oronoque Ln., Stratford. This interactive murder mystery and silent auction is a fund-raiser for the Stratford Library. Tickets $75. Info: stratfordlibrary.org/library-gala.

Spring for Abilis, April 28, 7 p.m., Wee Burn Country Club, 410 Hollow Tree Ridge Rd., Darien. The evening will include cocktails, dinner, and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Proceeds will help Abilis provide essential services and supports for more than 700 individuals of all ages with special needs and their families in lower Fairfield County. Tickets $350. Info: 501auctions.com/spring4abilis.

All-Star Benefit Concert, April 29, 4 p.m., Emmanuel Church, 285 Lyons Plain Rd., Weston. New Paradigm Theater’s concert will honor Tamara Tunie. Tickets $35. Info: nptheatre.org.

Friend and Fun-Raiser, April 30, 6:30 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. The fund-raiser is for the New Play Forum theater company. Tickets $20 advance $35 at the door. Info: newplayforum.org.

Spring Fling: Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, May 3, 6:15 p.m., Downtown Cabaret Theater, 263 Golden Hill St., Bridgeport. The fund-raiser will benefit the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport’s food insecurity and youth programs. Tickets $75. Info: fccfoundation.org/event/spring-fling-council-churches.

Ron’s Run for the Roses, May 5, 2:30-7 p.m., Folly Farm, 75 Hartford Rd., Simsbury. The annual Kentucky Derby Day gala is the signature event of the Ron Foley Foundation that is dedicated to fighting pancreatic cancer. Attendees will enjoy entertainment, live and silent auctions and watch the running of the 144th Kentucky Derby live on a big screen. Tickets $125-$2,000. Info: ronsrun.org.

Living Art Awards Benefit, May 5, 6:30, Tokeneke Club, 4 Butlers Island Rd., Darien. Info: silvermineevents.org.

Celebrating Hope, May 11, 6:30 p.m., Riverside Yacht Club, 102 Club Rd., Riverside. The annual Greenwich gala will give voice to the 77,000 Connecticut residents living with Alzheimer’s disease through song. Broadway star Abby Mueller will debut the original song, Life Is Beautiful. Tickets $400. Info: call 860-828-2828.

Jewels of the Jungle gala, May 12, 6-12 a.m., Greenwich Country Club, 19 Doubling Rd., Greenwich. The annual benefit raises funds for the Bruce Museum. Tickets $500-$20,000. Info: brucemuseum.org.

Bridgeport Field of Dreams, May 14, 7 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Talk all things Mets with former Met Manager Bobby Valentine, WFAN personality Bob “Mr. Met” Heussler, Daily News Columnist and SNY Contributor John Harper, and MetsBlog.com Founder Matthew Cerrone. All proceeds benefit The Bridgeport Field of Dreams Foundation. Tickets $40. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Toast to Success, May 17, 5:30 p.m., Patterson Club, 1118 Cross Highway, Fairfield. Dress for Success Mid-Fairfield County is holding a fashion show. Proceeds from the event will benefit the organization. Tickets $75. Info: call 203-610-8570.

Hall of Femme Gala, May 19, Fairfield County Hunt Club, 174 Long Lots Rd., Westport. The Westport Arts Center is known for hosting imaginative and artistically rich galas with timely themes. Hall of Femme will continue this tradition, celebrating legendary women in art. Guests are invited to dress in creative cocktail attire as their favorite artist, muse or work of art. It includes a live auction, silent auction, photo booth and a live band. Proceeds will fund the Westport Arts Center programs. Tickets $250-$500. Info: westportartscenter.org/gala.

Dance-A-Thon for Wigs & Wishes, May 20, 11:30 a.m., Wall Street Theater, 71 Wall St., Norwalk. The 3-hour dance-a-thon will raise money for Wigs & Wishes, a non-profit that has salon stylists provide free services to cancer patients. Tickets $10-$40. Info: wallstreettheater.ticketfly.com.

Stamford Palace Theatre 9th Annual Gala, May 30, 5:30 p.m., 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the event. Proceeds benefit the organization’s arts education programs. Tickets $75-$165. Info: palacestamford.org.

CLUBS

Treehouse Comedy Club, below Bistro B, Westport Inn, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets $25 at TreehouseComedy.com or 203-268-5857.

Luc’s Cafe-Restaurant, 3 Big Shop Lane, Ridgefield: “Cafe Musette” featuring Larry Urbon, guitarist. French songs, gypsy swing Mon. and Wed., 7:30-9:30 p.m., info: cafemusette.com

Bernard’s, 20 West Lane, Ridgefield; 203-438-8282 or bernardsridgefield.com: Live music: Fri., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sat., piano, 7-10:30 p.m.; Sun. brunch, piano, 12-3 (1st Sun./month, Young Musicians).

Note Kitchen & Bar, 227 Greenwood Ave., Bethel; notekitchen.com, 203-917-3411.

Old Post Tavern, 1418 Post Rd., Fairfield, oldposttavern.com, 203-292-8631; live music Fri. and Sat., 10 p.m.

Daryl’s House Club, 130 Route 22, Pawling, N.Y.; darylshouseclub.com or 845-289-0185.

Garcia’s at The Capitol Theatre, 149 Westchester Ave., Port Chester, N.Y.; thecapitoltheatre.com, 914-937-4126. Doors open 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

DINNER THEATER

* Westchester Broadway Theatre, 1 Broadway Plaza, Elmsford, N.Y.; box office, 914-592-2222 or broadwaytheatre.com: Wed., Thurs. and some Fri. matinees, lunch 11:30, show 1 p.m., Thurs., Fri., Sat. dinner 6:30, show 8, Sun. lunch noon, show 1:30, Sun. dinner 5:30, show 7; $56-$84.