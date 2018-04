There will be an informational meeting about state tolls on Saturday, April 28, at 10 a.m. at Milford City Hall, 110 River St.

State Representatives Kim Rose (D-Milford), Dorinda Borer (D-West Haven), Philip Young (D-Stratford) and Joe Gresko (D-Stratford) will lead the meeting on the tolls study legislation in Connecticut.

Legislators will talk about and present current legislation that calls for a study of tolls and what impact that may have on residents and commuters in Connecticut.