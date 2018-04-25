Arrest log

Natasha Baker, 32, of Shelton was arrested and charged with first and second degree failure to appear on April 20. Baker’s bond was set at $20,500 and appeared in court on April 23.

Raijona Monet Crear, 26, of Bridgeport was arrested and charged with second degree breach of peace on April 20. Crear’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Michael A. Demarco, 27, of Naugatuck was arrested and charged with reckless driving, illegal operation of a motor vehicle, failure to insure private motor vehicle, and failure to drive upon right on April 20. Demarco’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on April 30.

Justin Marcano, 31, of Ohio was arrested and charged with illegal possession of an assault weapon on April 19. Marcano’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on May 3.

Kourtney King, 29, of West Virginia was arrested and charged with first degree criminal mischief, second degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a child on April 18. King’s bond was set at $5,000 and appeared in court the same day as her arrest.