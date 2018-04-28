Shelton Herald

Valley Shakespeare Festival to present Macbeth May 2 at Plumb Memorial

By Shelton Herald on April 28, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

Valley Shakespeare Festival is bringing its annual spring VSF2U tour production of Macbeth to main reading room of the Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton on Saturday, May at 2 p.m.

Fans of past VSF productions will recognize some of their favorite performers returning for this presentation, including Jeremy Funke, (last seen as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”) as Macbeth and Jessica Breda (“Twelfth Night’s” Viola) as his deeply troubled wife, Lady Macbeth. Kristen Kingsley and Mitchel Kawash will be joined by newcomer Stephen Saxton, rounding out the ensemble. Performers will take on multiple roles for the production, adding to the challenge of this already “haunted” play.

Registration is required as space is limited and can be done by calling the Plumb Memorial Public Library at (203) 924-1580 or visiting the website at http://sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

 

Related posts:

  1. Ice cream history: From parmesan flavor to dried-insect coloring
  2. Sample wine, beer and food at Beardsley Zoo event
  3. Shelton High School looks to better prepare students for working world
  4. Fire prevention open house Oct. 7
Previous Post Lacrosse: Pavone sets record, beats Branford Next Post Food: Noodles and nuts
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress