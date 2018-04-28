Valley Shakespeare Festival to present Macbeth May 2 at Plumb Memorial

Valley Shakespeare Festival is bringing its annual spring VSF2U tour production of Macbeth to main reading room of the Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton on Saturday, May at 2 p.m.

Fans of past VSF productions will recognize some of their favorite performers returning for this presentation, including Jeremy Funke, (last seen as Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol”) as Macbeth and Jessica Breda (“Twelfth Night’s” Viola) as his deeply troubled wife, Lady Macbeth. Kristen Kingsley and Mitchel Kawash will be joined by newcomer Stephen Saxton, rounding out the ensemble. Performers will take on multiple roles for the production, adding to the challenge of this already “haunted” play.

Registration is required as space is limited and can be done by calling the Plumb Memorial Public Library at (203) 924-1580 or visiting the website at http://sheltonlibrarysystem.org.