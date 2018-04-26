Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, April 26 & May 3 at 11:30 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session

Visit Tape Town – On Friday, April 27 at 11 a.m., toddlers – five year olds are invited to bring along a Matchbox or small toy car to travel along winding roads made with tape. Stop at a street corner to read a book or color a picture. Then, go, go, go along the next road. Registration required.

Hedgehog Rice Krispie Treats – On Monday, April 30 at 4:30 p.m., tweens in grades 5-8 can make hedgehogs that are sweet enough to eat.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – On Tuesdays, May 1 & 8 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus bubbles.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, May 2 & 9 at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 ½ – 4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

Show-and-Tell Stories – On Friday, May 4 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. All ages are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game before the stories.

First Friday Book Club –On Friday, May 4 at 1 p.m., a Painted House by John Grisham will be discussed today while enjoying light refreshments. A murder at an Arkansas cotton farm leaves the town seething in gossip and suspicion. Selections for June and after will be made available soon. Books are available at the Huntington Branch Library.

Plumb Memorial Library

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, April 26 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is offering Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration for the four- week session is required. Call the library at 203-924-1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Alphabits – On Thursday, April 26 at 10:30 a.m., a drop-in story time geared toward kids and their caregivers. Join Miss Maura for a skill-based program story plus hands-on centers, baby space & music fun.

Life is Art – On Thursday, April 26 & May 3 at 6 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

W.I.C. (Women, Infant, Children) – On Friday, April 27 at 9 a.m., Benefits distribution; appointments through Naugatuck Valley Health District. To make an appointment or to qualify for the program, call 203-888-1271.

Repeat Reads – On Friday, April 27 at 6 p.m., adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks. Drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour. This month’s selection is The House of the Seven Gables.

Globe-Trotters Book Club – On Saturday, April 28 at 10 a.m., a monthly multicultural book club for children in Kindergarten through 4th grade & their caregivers. The group will travel together to a new country through a book, hands-on activities & receive a stamp in a passport too. Each registered family receives a free copy of the book the group reads. Excel Grant-funded program. Registration required.

Yankee Chapter Salt and Pepper Club – On Saturday, April 28 at 12 p.m., members share collections and stories in this meeting. New members welcome and enjoy the unique items collectors own.

Bookworms Story Time –On Monday, April 30 at 10:30 a.m., join Miss Maura for a themed drop in story and craft time for kids 1-5 years old and their caregivers – Freezer Dance and ever popular Do Re Mi.

Improv Night @ the Library – On Monday, April 30 at 5 p.m., kids in 5th & 6th grade take to the stage with improvisational theater games. This is for beginners no prior experience needed. register for this program.

Spanish with Sandra – On Tuesday, May 1 at 4:30 p.m., children (3–7 yrs old) and their caregivers join Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs & music all in Spanish Registration Required.

Talking in Spanish – On Tuesday, May 1 at 5 p.m., tweens join Ms. Sandra to engage in Spanish conversation, games & activities. Registration Required.

Knit – On Tuesdays, May 1 & 8 at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat, lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group, stop in and bring a friend. Group meets in the beautiful and historic Reading Room.

Social Security & Financial Awareness – On Tuesday, May 1 at 7 p.m., Social Security and Medicare Information forum. Open to the public; call 203-340- 9231 to register for this program. Social Security & Financial Awareness – On Wednesday, May 2 at 7 p.m., Social Security and Medicare Information forum. Open to the public; call 203-340- 9231 to register for this program.

Tai Chi for Adults: Extra Edition – On Thursday, May 3 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is offering Tai Chi workshops for adults. This is a new set of classes and dates. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit sheltonlibrarysystem.org to sign up.

Tai Chi for Adults – On Friday, May 4 at 9 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library announced that it has added more dates for Adult Tai Chi classes. Each class will begin and end with a series of warm up and cool down exercises. There is no prerequisite to participate, no equipment is necessary and participants may do this seated if they feel more comfortable. Free and open to the public. Registration is required. Sign up once for all sessions. Call the library at 203-924- 1580, or visit their website, www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Story Time Yoga for Kids – On Saturday, May 5 at 10 a.m., join Miss Kathleen as she teaches the art of yoga through exciting storytelling. This program is geared toward kids ages 3-7. The library has added more dates, register online or call 203-924- 9461.

Valley Shakespeare Festival Presents: Macbeth – On Saturday, May 5 at 2 p.m., Valley Shakespeare will be performing their touring version of Macbeth. Registration required. Call 203-751-4159 to register.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.