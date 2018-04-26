Shelton Herald

Local teen tech team visits senior center

By Shelton Herald on April 26, 2018 in Community, Schools ·

Alec Goodman, Michael Kichar, Kevin Ly, Vinu Pillai, John Ilano, Billy Monahan, Megan Bisson, and Nardin Sayoufi

Members of the Shelton High School Teen Tech Team recently visited the Shelton Senior Center on Wednesday, April 18. This group, comprised of students from grades 9-12, volunteer their time once per month by helping local senior citizens learn how to use their smartphones, tablets and other technology. This program provides valuable community service to the residents of Shelton and beyond and also enables students to use their knowledge of technology to help out others in need.

“It is great to see people from all ages within the community come together and talk about technology,” said Career and Technical Education Curriculum Leader Mike Merati. “The program was created during the winter and has grown to over 11 members… These students are truly amazing and to have the opportunity to witness their kindness and patience has been very rewarding. They inspire me.”

The Teen Tech Team has conducted two technology learning sessions and plan to do another in May.

If anyone is interested in attending future Teen Tech Team sessions contact the Shelton Senior Center to register. Space is limited.

Related posts:

  1. Shelton Intermediate School supports The Valley Goes Pink
  2. TONIGHT-Board of Ed. Finance Committee and Budget meeting
  3. Snow storm aftermath (Slideshow)
  4. DelVal Fall 2015 Dean’s List
Previous Post Walsh's Wonderings — Windshield wiper personality test Next Post Mentorship can change a student’s life
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress