Local teen tech team visits senior center

Members of the Shelton High School Teen Tech Team recently visited the Shelton Senior Center on Wednesday, April 18. This group, comprised of students from grades 9-12, volunteer their time once per month by helping local senior citizens learn how to use their smartphones, tablets and other technology. This program provides valuable community service to the residents of Shelton and beyond and also enables students to use their knowledge of technology to help out others in need.

“It is great to see people from all ages within the community come together and talk about technology,” said Career and Technical Education Curriculum Leader Mike Merati. “The program was created during the winter and has grown to over 11 members… These students are truly amazing and to have the opportunity to witness their kindness and patience has been very rewarding. They inspire me.”

The Teen Tech Team has conducted two technology learning sessions and plan to do another in May.

If anyone is interested in attending future Teen Tech Team sessions contact the Shelton Senior Center to register. Space is limited.