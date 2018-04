The Trumbull Agriscience and Biotechnology Center, 536 Daniels Farm Road (next to Hillcrest Middle School), will hold a Mother’s Day plant sale and Farm Fair.

The annual plant sale will be held Wednesday, May 9 through Saturday, 12, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and will feature plants grown by the Agriscience students.

The Farm Fair is Saturday, May 12, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and includes tractor hayrides, sheep shearing, petting zoo, crafts fair, refreshments and more.