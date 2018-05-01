Shelton Herald

National Day of Prayer May 3

By Shelton Herald on May 1, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

The Connecticut State Society Daughters of the American Colonists (DAC) and the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) announced that May 3 is the National Day of Prayer.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May inviting everyone of all faiths to pray for the nation. The tradition began in 1775 when the First Continental Congress called for a national Day of Prayer, continued when President Lincoln called for a Day of Prayer in 1863 and was made into law in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress and signed into law by President Truman. The law was amended and signed by President Reagan designating the first Thursday in May as the National Day of Prayer in 1988.

The theme this year is “Pray for America -UNITY” based upon Ephesians 4:3 to make “every effort to keep the unity of the Spirit through the bond of peace.”

The DAC perpetuates the memory of those colonists who established our colonies prior to July 4, 1776 and the DAR perpetuates the memory and spirit of the men and women who won American independence. These lineage non-profit societies focus on historic preservation, community education and patriotism. For more information visit http://nsdac.org/ and http://www.sarahriggshumphreysDAR.org.

