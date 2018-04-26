Boys volleyball: McCurdy leads Shelton to five-set victory

Jarret McCurdy had 20 kills, 16 digs and 11 aces, when the Shelton High boys volleyball team upended Cheshire High, 3-2, on Tuesday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaels won the fifth set, 15-13, to snap a two-match losing streak.

Cheshire, now 4-3, forced a final set with a 27-25 victory in the fourth.

Tyler Nolan led the attack with 26 assists, to go with 11 digs and three aces.

David Niski had 14 digs five kills and a pair of aces.

Austin Viveiros had four aces and three blocks.

Cheshire was led by Andrew Marini (7 kills, 3 blocks) and Luke Pinciaro (21 assists).