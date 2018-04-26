Joy needs a home

Joy is an 8-month-old, female kitten, spayed, white with some gray, and up to date with all her vaccinations; FIV/FELV Neg.

She is a lovebug, energetic at times, curious, affectionate, adorable and healthy. She likes to play and loves attention.

Joy loves other cats and loves to curl up and sleep with them. She would be best in a home with at least one other cat that likes cats too and someone who is around at least part time or more.

For an application or for more information, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.