The Shelton High baseball team went on the road to win a 5-4 decision from Sheehan High in Wallingford on Thursday.

Coach Scott Gura’s Gaels, now 6-4, scored four runs in the first inning.

Joey Romano had two of the Gaels eight hits.

Jafar Vohra improved to 3-1, as he struck out eight batters in four innings of work.