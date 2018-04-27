The Four Of Us benefit concert

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., The Four Of Us will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries.

The band performs a mix of British invasion and multi-decade classic rock, as well as ’60s and ’70s pop rock, such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved by phone, 203-878-7508, or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show.

Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted.