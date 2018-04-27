Shelton Herald

The Four Of Us benefit concert

By Julie Miller on April 27, 2018 in Community, Lead News ·

On Saturday, May 5, at 7 p.m., The Four Of Us will perform at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1734 Huntington Tpke., in Trumbull, in a concert to benefit area food pantries.

The band performs a mix of British invasion and multi-decade classic rock, as well as ’60s and ’70s pop rock, such as the Turtles and Simon and Garfunkel.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for senior (55+)/teens (12+), and $5 for children under 12. Tickets can be reserved by phone, 203-878-7508, or via email: [email protected], or purchased at the door the day of the show.

Non-perishable food donations will also be accepted.

Related posts:

  1. The Armenian Church of the Holy Ascension to host its annual Armenian Picnic Festival
  2. Substance abuse support group — New location July 5
  3. Mayor Lauretti could be running for Governor, again
  4. Religious news and upcoming events — Handmade Happening Saturday

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Movie Menu: Casino, Jurassic Park, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and In the Line of Fire
About author

Julie Miller


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress