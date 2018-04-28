Shelton Herald

Lacrosse: Pavone sets record, beats Branford

By Peter Vander Veer on April 28, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features ·

Nick Pavone broke Kyle McGinnis’ school record for points and scored the game-winning goal. — David G. Whitham photo

Not only did Nick Pavone score the winning goal for the Shelton boys lacrosse team on Friday night in the Gaels’ game with Branford, but the junior attacker also broke the school’s all-time points record in the process.

Pavone’s game-winner, with 3:17 left in the fourth quarter, produced a 7-6 win and brought the team’s record to 6-4, as the Gaels head into a Monday road contest in Milford against Foran.

With his goal and four assists, Pavone now has 141 points, eclipsing the mark of 138 set by Kyle McInnis.

“Nick’s been playing lacrosse since he was five-years old, so it’s no surprise that he would reach this points mark in his junior year,” said Shelton head coach Matt Read.

Following a first-half 5-5 tie, the SCC rivals battled through a scoreless third quarter highlighted by three saves from Shelton sophomore goalie Isaiah DeLoatch.

Jake Oddo’s second goal of the night had given the Gaels a 6-5 lead just 55 seconds into the fourth quarter, before Rob Lionetti tied it at 1:36 with his fourth goal of the game.

Pavone took a perfect crossing pass from Casey Brennan and beat Will Ryder with a shot just inside the far post.

Shelton out shot Branford, 32-21, and held the ball over the final 1:30 to pick up the win.

