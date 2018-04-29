Girls lacrosse: Shelton falls to Masuk’s late surge

Shelton High’s girls lacrosse team saw a close game at the half slip away in a 13-6 setback to non-conference rival Masuk of Monroe at Finn Stadium on Saturday night.

The Gaelettes saw their two-game winning streak come to an end, as they fell to 4-5 overall. Masuk improved to 7-4.

Danielle Kreitler had two goals and two assists, and Rachel Drost also scored twice to lead Shelton.

Mia Camerino and Megan Kreitler also had goals.

Gigi Gamboian recorded a pair of assists.

Shelton goaltender Nickey Frese, who also guarded the goal during the junior varsity game prior to the varsity contest and had to play both games due to an injury to the varsity netminder, made 12 saves.

Drost tied the game at 4-4 with 1:21 left in the opening half.

Masuk’s Gabby Beckett, who ended up with six goals and two assists, reclaimed Masuk’s lead with 37 seconds remaining before halftime.

It was 5-4 Masuk at the break.

After a pair of Beckett tallies less than a minute apart early in the second half, the Gaelettes got to within two at 7-5 when Danielle Kreitler set up Megan Kreitler for a one-timer just 49 seconds after Beckett’s second net-finder of the half.

Masuk reeled off the next six goals to seize control.