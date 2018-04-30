Shelton Herald

Fire log

By Shelton Herald on April 30, 2018 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire ·

On April 23 at 9:46 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Birmingham on the River Condo’s at 145 Canal Street for a fire alarm sounding. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

 

On April 23 at 10:35 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to D’Addario Buick at 329 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. the alarm was transmitted during a test. Two engines responded.

 

On April 23 at 11:10 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 38 Capitol Drive for a possible house fire. upon arrival firefighters found no fire. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

 

On April 23 at 10:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Coram Road in the area of Laurel Heights Road for a power line down. An engine responded.

 

On April 24 at 9:33 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded the Birmingham on the River Condo’s at #145 Canal Street for a fire alarm sounding. The tower truck responded.

 

On April 24 at 12:30 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton #185 Canal Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. Firefighters found the odor was due to a pilot light on a kitchen being left on. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On April 24 at 3:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1

responded to Leavenworth Road near Indian Well Road for a brush fire. Two

engines and a tanker truck responded.

 

On April 24 at 6:08 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Howe Avenue and Kneen Street. Firefighters checked the area of found a barbecue grille being used in the area was the cause of the smoke. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

 

On April 25 at 7:41 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 486 River Road for a public service call, lockout. An engine responded.

 

On April 25 at 8:35 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to D’Addario Buick at 329 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. the alarm was transmitted during a test. Two engines responded.

 

On April 25 at 10:18 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. A rescue truck responded.

 

On April 25 at 1:29 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm at the Verizon Store #401 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. an engine responded.

 

On April 25 at 2:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

 

On April 26 at 2 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #6 Sylvan Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

 

On April 26 at 2:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue near Todd Road for wires down in the road. An engine responded.

 

On April 26 at 3:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Mohegan School at #47 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted accidentally during a drill. An engine responded.

 

On April 26 at 8:49 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an illegal open burn in the area of #321 Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

 

On April 27 at 8:06 pm the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Sports Center at #784 River Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On April 28 at 10:07 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Hilton Garden Inn at #25 Old Stratford Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

 

On April 28 at 8:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Valley Firearms Store at #549 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

 

On April 28 at 6:37 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Coram Road at Summit Street for a small oil spill in the roadway. One unit responded.

 

On April 28 at 2:05 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Jehovah’s Witness Building at #1 Platt Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

 

On April 28 at 6:06 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to smoke in a house at #34 Coram Road. There was no fire. Two engines and two ladder trucks responded.

 

On April 28 at 6:18 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road near Walnut Tree Hill Road. Two engines responded.

 

Related posts:

  1. Teen arrested after alleged gun threat
  2. Social media challenge results in damaged vehicle
  3. GoFundMe set up for man burned in garage fire
  4. Waterbury man arrested for reclaiming cocaine at police department
Previous Post Choose Medicare Act would benefit Shelton Next Post Did I Say That? Plastic bag plight
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress