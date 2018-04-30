On April 23 at 9:46 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Birmingham on the River Condo’s at 145 Canal Street for a fire alarm sounding. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On April 23 at 10:35 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to D’Addario Buick at 329 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. the alarm was transmitted during a test. Two engines responded.

On April 23 at 11:10 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to 38 Capitol Drive for a possible house fire. upon arrival firefighters found no fire. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On April 23 at 10:17 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Coram Road in the area of Laurel Heights Road for a power line down. An engine responded.

On April 24 at 9:33 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded the Birmingham on the River Condo’s at #145 Canal Street for a fire alarm sounding. The tower truck responded.

On April 24 at 12:30 p.m. Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Avalon Shelton #185 Canal Street for an odor of natural gas in the building. Firefighters found the odor was due to a pilot light on a kitchen being left on. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 24 at 3:15 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1

responded to Leavenworth Road near Indian Well Road for a brush fire. Two

engines and a tanker truck responded.

On April 24 at 6:08 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of smoke in the area of Howe Avenue and Kneen Street. Firefighters checked the area of found a barbecue grille being used in the area was the cause of the smoke. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On April 25 at 7:41 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to 486 River Road for a public service call, lockout. An engine responded.

On April 25 at 8:35 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to D’Addario Buick at 329 Bridgeport Avenue for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. the alarm was transmitted during a test. Two engines responded.

On April 25 at 10:18 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 13 and 12. A rescue truck responded.

On April 25 at 1:29 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm at the Verizon Store #401 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On April 25 at 2:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Sinsabaugh Heights Housing Complex at #187 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On April 26 at 2 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #6 Sylvan Drive for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On April 26 at 2:55 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to Bridgeport Avenue near Todd Road for wires down in the road. An engine responded.

On April 26 at 3:32 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Mohegan School at #47 Mohegan Road for a fire alarm activation. There was no fire. The alarm was transmitted accidentally during a drill. An engine responded.

On April 26 at 8:49 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to an illegal open burn in the area of #321 Isinglass Road. An engine responded.

On April 27 at 8:06 pm the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Sports Center at #784 River Road. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On April 28 at 10:07 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Hilton Garden Inn at #25 Old Stratford Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On April 28 at 8:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to the Valley Firearms Store at #549 Howe Avenue for a fire alarm sounding. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On April 28 at 6:37 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to Coram Road at Summit Street for a small oil spill in the roadway. One unit responded.

On April 28 at 2:05 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Jehovah’s Witness Building at #1 Platt Road. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On April 28 at 6:06 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to smoke in a house at #34 Coram Road. There was no fire. Two engines and two ladder trucks responded.

On April 28 at 6:18 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road near Walnut Tree Hill Road. Two engines responded.