Mikey needs a home

By HAN Network on April 30, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional ·

Mikey is a gorgeous, medium haired, all black, male neutered cat, with golden eyes, about 2-years young.

He is active, playful, healthy, friendly, and likes mice toys. He loves attention and really likes cats and playing with them or just sharing their company. He needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats.

Mikey needs a reliable foster home (with a cat) until placed; everything is provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, for more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.

