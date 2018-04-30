Mikey needs a home

Mikey is a gorgeous, medium haired, all black, male neutered cat, with golden eyes, about 2-years young.

He is active, playful, healthy, friendly, and likes mice toys. He loves attention and really likes cats and playing with them or just sharing their company. He needs a home with at least one other cat that likes cats.

Mikey needs a reliable foster home (with a cat) until placed; everything is provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, for more information, or receive an application, call 203-330-0255, email [email protected] or visit petprotectorsrescue.org.