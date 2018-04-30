Monroe Soccer Club premier soccer registration, tryouts

Registration is now open for the Monroe Soccer Club (MSC) premier soccer teams for boys and girls born in 2006 (U13) and 2007 (U12). Soccer players from Monroe, and surrounding towns, are encouraged to try out, living in the town of Monroe is not required. Due to inclement weather, tryouts have been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 3, and Friday, May 5, in Monroe.

MSC Premier Program was established to provide opportunities to continue the development of the higher skilled travel player. MSC Premier will provide players with the opportunities to excel more expeditiously in a local, competitive and full rounded individual player and group development environment. The certified coaching staff are experienced and highly trained educators who continually seek innovative ways to improve the skills for every player.

The Premier Program is a yearly commitment running from fall 2018 through spring 2019. The fall season will run from late August through mid-November, and the spring season will run from April through June.

The selection decision and placement on a team is made by the MSC coaching director, along with the respective coaches. To register for this week’s tryouts, and for more information, visit the MSC website at www.monroesoccerclub.net or email the club with any questions at [email protected]