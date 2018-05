Boys volleyball: Shelton Gaels defeat Hand Tigers, 3-2

The Shelton High boys volleyball team defeated Daniel Hand, 3-2, on Monday.

It was the third consecutive victory for coach LeAnne Bianchines, Gaels, the second in a row that went five sets (14-25, 25-12, 19-25, 25-23, 15-7).

Leading Shelton were Jarrett McCurdy (5 aces, 6 digs, 16 kills), David Niski (8 digs, 10 kills), Skyler Kim (5 aces, 13 digs) and Tyler Nolan (4 aces, 4 kills, 25 assists).

Daniel Hand was led by Mike Card (6 aces, 4 kills, 29 assists), Erik Lazor (2 aces, 8 kills, 3 blocks) and Matt McSweeney (8 kills).