Shelton High topped Foran High, 10-2, in an SCC boys lacrosse game on Monday.

Leading Shelton (7-4) were Casey Brennan (three goals), Connor Greene (two goals, assist), Nick Pavone (three assists), Ryan Rodko (two goals), Cole Krajcsik (goal) Jake Oddo (goal) and Joey Thompson (goal). Isaiah DeLoatch made seven saves.

Nick DeBiase and Andrew Janik scored goals for Foran (3-6). Sean O’Connor made six saves.

Shelton 2 4 4 0 – 10

Foran 0 1 0 1 – 2