Obituary: John J. Tomko Jr., 86

John J. Tomko Jr., 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on May 1st, from complications of Parkinson’s disease. John and his wife, Philomena (Phyllis), were residents of the Homestead Community in Lancaster.

He was born in Derby, CT, and attended Norwich University in Vermont. He spent most of his life in Connecticut and Massachusetts, working in retail before relocating to Lancaster to work for Watt and Shand and The Bon Ton.

He and Phyllis were married for 64 years and had two children, John, Los Angeles, CA, and Carole, Seattle, WA.

He was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Patriots as well as the Seattle Seahawks.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; son John; daughter Carole; grandchildren, Nicholas and Grace Recka; daughter-in-law Amanda Nelligan; son-in-law Rex Recka; sisters, Louise Nowotny and Karen McGovern; and nieces, nephews and extended family in Shelton, CT.

Memorial services will be held privately in Connecticut at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Homestead Village Endowment Fund, Homestead Village 1800 Village Cir, Lancaster, PA 17603.